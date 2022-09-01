D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.49 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,226 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after buying an additional 280,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,383,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

