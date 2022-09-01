American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $3,261,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 428,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.02. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

