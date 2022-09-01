TheStreet Upgrades Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) to B

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.82. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

