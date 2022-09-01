Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.