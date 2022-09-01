D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 357,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.63. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

