Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.
Pure Storage Stock Down 1.8 %
PSTG opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 385,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.