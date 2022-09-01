Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

PSTG opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 385,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

