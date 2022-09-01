MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MDB opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average of $331.15. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $113,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.