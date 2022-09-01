Bank of Montreal Can Has $43.11 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,673,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after acquiring an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

