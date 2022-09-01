Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $199.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $336.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

