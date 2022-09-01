Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,138 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

