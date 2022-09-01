Pitcairn Co. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.