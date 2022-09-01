Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Workday worth $50,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.41.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

