Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.97 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,028,325 shares of company stock worth $24,202,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

