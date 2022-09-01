Bank of Montreal Can Buys 134,252 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Duke Realty worth $42,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

