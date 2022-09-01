Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

