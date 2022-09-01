Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 372,356 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 372,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of TechnipFMC worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

