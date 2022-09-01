Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of F5 worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in F5 by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in F5 by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in F5 by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $157.06 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

