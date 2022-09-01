Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.40 and a 200-day moving average of $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.