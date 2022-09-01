United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, Director Lloyd Bardswich purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,231.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 172,500 shares of company stock worth $76,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
