United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Antimony

In related news, Director Lloyd Bardswich purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,231.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 172,500 shares of company stock worth $76,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

