PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $12.55 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 539,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 453,014 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 466,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 244,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 235,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

HIG opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

