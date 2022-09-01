PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,236 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,286,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.34 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $424.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

