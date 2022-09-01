Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,325,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $109,841,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

