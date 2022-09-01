Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

ROKU opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $374.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

