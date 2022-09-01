Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $31,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $142.72 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $148.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.