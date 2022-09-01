Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $29,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

