Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,013 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 162,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

