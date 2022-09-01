NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of NiSource worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NiSource by 45,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,701 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,520,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

