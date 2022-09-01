Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Reduced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after buying an additional 224,811 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

