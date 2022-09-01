Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 277 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $489.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.14 and its 200-day moving average is $567.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.