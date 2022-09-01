Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $919,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

CTAS opened at $406.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.94. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.