Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $325.25 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

