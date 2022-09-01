Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

