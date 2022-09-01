Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

