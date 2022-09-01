Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 34,417 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,417 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

