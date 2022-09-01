Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,388 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $638,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

