Destination Wealth Management Sells 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

