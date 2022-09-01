Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.