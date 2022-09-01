HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,739 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,392,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,822,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

FE stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.