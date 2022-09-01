HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 44,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 62,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

