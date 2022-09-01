Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morningstar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Morningstar by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $1,657,295.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,180 shares of company stock worth $16,940,528. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $227.99 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

