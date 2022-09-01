Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.