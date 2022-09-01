Nwam LLC Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,602,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,309,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

