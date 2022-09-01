Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $9.88 Million Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,431,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of THCP opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.