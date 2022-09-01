Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 246,300 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 246,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 947,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after acquiring an additional 322,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 413,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 346.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.88 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
