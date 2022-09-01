Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 15,225 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $210.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.17.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.