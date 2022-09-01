Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 646,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PTEN. Atb Cap Markets lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

PTEN stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.