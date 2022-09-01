Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock valued at $54,580,396. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Shares of MSI opened at $243.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

