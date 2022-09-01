Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,317 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

