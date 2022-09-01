D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 25,353 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,353 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

