D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 898 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49.

